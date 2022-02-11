Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Super Bowl Trailer: Sonic And Tails Get 2 Fast 2 Furry-Ous
Sonic "Blue Blur" the Hedgehog and perfect angel Miles "Tails" Prower are finally sharing a movie screen together because the team behind "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" are proof that god is real and she wants us to be happy. After an understandable pandemic delay, cinematic Sonic is back and doing his best to protect the world like a very fast, even more reckless Batman with a penchant for chili dogs. He's also still living with his best friend Donut Lord Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), who warns Sonic that he's still acting too much like a kid, and that he needs to relax until the day comes when his powers will be needed. "You don't choose that moment," Tom says. "That moment chooses you."
Well, time to knuck if you buck because Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is back, and he's gone full Dr. Eggman mode and brought Knuckles the Echidna with him. Sonic did well to take down Dr. Robotnik the first time and ban him to the Mushroom Planet, but now Eggman has a new sidekick and is armed with knowledge of the green Chaos Emerald, which would give him enough power to take over the world and defeat the pesky blue "pincushion" for good.
Fortunately, Sonic won't be working alone. His new sidekick Tails is here to help, complete with his plane, The Tornado. Here comes the Sonic boom!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Super Bowl Trailer
The first "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie was a blast and a half, and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" looks like even more fun. I fully admit to openly weeping at the sight of Tails during the mid-credits scene of the first movie, and having Tails, Eggman, and Knuckles all together should hopefully hush the naysayers who complained that the first film didn't feel enough like the world of the video games. Writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller ("Golan the Insatiable" and "Into the Dark") returned to write the script alongside John Whittington ("The Lego Batman Movie"), so the pitch-perfect comedy bits are sure to return, and hopefully there'll be just as much homoerotic tension between Eggman and his right-hand-man, Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub).
I'm obviously biased in saying Tails is what I'm most looking forward to, but getting the chance to see Sonic (Ben Schwartz) face off with Knuckles (Idris Elba) is the voice-over showdown I didn't know I needed. Will the duo follow video game lore and join forces to take down the evil Eggman, or will Knuckles' strength be the undoing of our high-speed hero? Given that it's likely going to be a PG-rated movie, I'm sure we can all answer that question on our own ... but it's still going to be absolutely awesome to see it in action.
"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" speed runs its way into theaters on April 8, 2022.