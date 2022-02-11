Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Super Bowl Trailer: Sonic And Tails Get 2 Fast 2 Furry-Ous

Sonic "Blue Blur" the Hedgehog and perfect angel Miles "Tails" Prower are finally sharing a movie screen together because the team behind "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" are proof that god is real and she wants us to be happy. After an understandable pandemic delay, cinematic Sonic is back and doing his best to protect the world like a very fast, even more reckless Batman with a penchant for chili dogs. He's also still living with his best friend Donut Lord Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), who warns Sonic that he's still acting too much like a kid, and that he needs to relax until the day comes when his powers will be needed. "You don't choose that moment," Tom says. "That moment chooses you."

Well, time to knuck if you buck because Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is back, and he's gone full Dr. Eggman mode and brought Knuckles the Echidna with him. Sonic did well to take down Dr. Robotnik the first time and ban him to the Mushroom Planet, but now Eggman has a new sidekick and is armed with knowledge of the green Chaos Emerald, which would give him enough power to take over the world and defeat the pesky blue "pincushion" for good.

Fortunately, Sonic won't be working alone. His new sidekick Tails is here to help, complete with his plane, The Tornado. Here comes the Sonic boom!