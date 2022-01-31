It Takes Two Video Game Is Becoming A Movie From Sonic The Hedgehog Writers

Since the start of the pandemic, video games have been enjoying a massive surge in popularity, with U.S. sales jumping to a record $56.9 billion in 2020. While 2020 was absolutely dominated by "Animal Crossing," 2021 was captivated by "It Takes Two." The two-player winner of Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021 follows Cody and May, a couple who are looking to divorce. After telling their daughter Rose of the news, she attempts to fix their marriage by play-acting with dolls that resemble her parents. When Rose's tears drop on the dolls, Cody and May become magically trapped inside, and must work together to overcome obstacles on their quest to normalcy, and repair their broken relationship with the assistance of anthropomorphic therapy book and love guru, Dr. Hakim.

The "It Takes Two" craze has yet to die down, with Hazelight joining forces with dj2 Entertainment to adapt the popular game into the latest video game movie. "Creating the world and story in 'It Takes Two' was so much fun for me and the team," said Hazelight founder and creative director Josef Fares to Variety. "Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television." There is currently no studio or network attached to the project, but this is allegedly due to a current multi-party bidding war. The film will be written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, best known for their work writing "Sonic the Hedgehog" and the upcoming sequel.