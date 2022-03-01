Sony Has Now Pulled Morbius' Russian Theatrical Release In Light Of Recent Events

Sony Pictures is the latest distributor to pull its movies from the release calendar in Russia due to the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. This move will most immediately impact the release of "Morbius," the Spider-Man-adjacent vampire superhero film starring Jared Leto.

We previously reported that Disney has elected to halt all of its theatrical releases in Russia, including Pixar's "Turning Red," which is due to receive a streaming release in the U.S. Warner Bros. quickly followed with the announcement that it is withdrawing all of its releases from the schedule there, as well, beginning with "The Batman" — which was days away from its Russian premiere — and continuing into the coming months with other major releases like "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Now, Sony is joining in the boycott, removing "Morbius" from the release docket. In a statement to The Wrap, a Sony spokesperson said: