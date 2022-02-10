The Lost City Super Bowl Trailer: Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Are Hilariously Unqualified Adventurers

Adventure, comedy, romance: this trailer has it all. In fact, most everything about "The Lost City" looks hilarious. The swashbuckling adventure caught our attention early on, with a trailer that introduced Pitt's self-assured special agent along with laugh-out-loud sequences involving leeches, uncomfortable cliff climbs, and a pit of snakes. Too many blockbusters are heavy on adventure but light on laughs these days; "The Lost City" doesn't look like it'll have that problem. The complete cast also includes several other screamingly funny actors, like Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang.

A movie this strikingly original instantly makes us wonder who's behind the scenes, and it turns out, "The Lost City" isn't made by one of the handful of familiar names that seems to be attached to every original studio comedy. "The Lost City" is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, who are also set to helm the "Masters of the Universe" movie. The pair co-wrote the film alongside Dana Fox ("Cruella") and Oren Uziel ("Escape Room: Tournament of Champions"), from a story by producer Seth Gordon.

"The Lost City" looks like it'll be a movie worth showing up for, both because it's a lone original idea trying to stay afloat in a sea of sequels and reboots, and because it looks gut-bustingly funny. It's kind of a wonder Tatum and Bullock haven't worked together before, since they're two of the most game comedic actors around, and both can shift easily to seriousness when needed. Add Brad Pitt to the mix, and this just became a can't-miss blockbuster.

"The Lost City" hits theaters on March 25, 2022.