The Lost City Super Bowl Trailer: Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Are Hilariously Unqualified Adventurers
Ah, Super Bowl Sunday: the one day of the year when some people scream about sports while others — ourselves included — scream about movie trailers. There are plenty of things worth screaming about this year, but I'm especially excited to see a big-budget original adult rom-com — a combination of words Hollywood doesn't often put together these days — get its time to shine.
The Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-led film "The Lost City" is set to debut at South By Southwest next month, before heading to theaters March 25, 2022. The film follows a best-selling romance novelist named Loretta (Bullock) who ends up kidnapped during her book tour by a villainous billionaire named Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe). Fairfax is convinced the secret civilization and hidden treasure she wrote about are real, and tasks her with helping him find it. Adventure-averse Loretta ends up in the jungle, where she's forced to team up with "the world's sexiest cover model" (Tatum), who came to rescue her. Also, hilariously, Brad Pitt is there.
Here's the new trailer.
The Lost City Trailer
Adventure, comedy, romance: this trailer has it all. In fact, most everything about "The Lost City" looks hilarious. The swashbuckling adventure caught our attention early on, with a trailer that introduced Pitt's self-assured special agent along with laugh-out-loud sequences involving leeches, uncomfortable cliff climbs, and a pit of snakes. Too many blockbusters are heavy on adventure but light on laughs these days; "The Lost City" doesn't look like it'll have that problem. The complete cast also includes several other screamingly funny actors, like Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang.
A movie this strikingly original instantly makes us wonder who's behind the scenes, and it turns out, "The Lost City" isn't made by one of the handful of familiar names that seems to be attached to every original studio comedy. "The Lost City" is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, who are also set to helm the "Masters of the Universe" movie. The pair co-wrote the film alongside Dana Fox ("Cruella") and Oren Uziel ("Escape Room: Tournament of Champions"), from a story by producer Seth Gordon.
"The Lost City" looks like it'll be a movie worth showing up for, both because it's a lone original idea trying to stay afloat in a sea of sequels and reboots, and because it looks gut-bustingly funny. It's kind of a wonder Tatum and Bullock haven't worked together before, since they're two of the most game comedic actors around, and both can shift easily to seriousness when needed. Add Brad Pitt to the mix, and this just became a can't-miss blockbuster.
"The Lost City" hits theaters on March 25, 2022.