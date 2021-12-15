The Lost City First-Look: Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Square Off Against Daniel Radcliffe

Yes, the premise for "The Lost City" recalls that for "Romancing the Stone," but then again, when was the last time we got a movie like "Romancing the Stone?" Tatum raised that very point during his and Bullock's interview with EW, saying, "They just don't make movies like ['Romancing the Stone'] anymore. This is sort of one of those moments to see if we can land on a new version of that sort of genre movie..."

It's also interesting to note that "The Lost City" flips the "Romancing the Stone" formula on its head by making its female lead the one with more real-world experience, while its male lead is the one out to prove he can be the dashing hero he's long pretended to be. Bullock talked about that very topic with EW, stating:

"That's what's so much fun about it, you can take old setups and easily make them new. And the fun thing about the male-female narrative is that now we can turn it on its ear because it's no longer, 'This is the woman's role. This is the man's role.' You can mess with all of that and create a whole new dynamic. And that's sort of what we did."

As for Radcliffe's role? Any movie that features a weirdo one-percenter as its villain is doing something right. Even "Now You See Me 2" knew that when it cast the "Harry Potter" star as a similarly evil-doing, oddball tech tycoon.