Tom Holland Admits His James Bond Pitch Was 'Kind Of A Stupid Idea'

Peter Parker, Nathan Drake, Jip the lurcher — what do they all have in common? The answer is that Tom Holland has played all three of these characters in one or more films before. (Jip, of course, being the most iconic of the trio.) Of course, if the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Uncharted" actor had gotten his way, he might have ended up playing another, albeit much more obscure individual by the name of James Bond.

All kidding aside, Holland really did pitch the idea of him starring in a James Bond origin movie to Sony at one point. The studio didn't go for the idea, obviously, but it did spark the idea of having the actor play a young Nathan Drake in a film that would serve as an origin story for the wayward treasure hunter from the "Uncharted" video games. It's probably for the better that it did, too; as Holland admitted during his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers (via ScreenRant), his proposed Bond prequel would've been "a nightmare" for Sony to market: