This Uncharted Sequence Was Tom Holland's Hardest Stunt Ever

During his years as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man-in-residence, Tom Holland has had to navigate all sorts of extensive action set pieces. The actor kicked things off with a massive airport battle in "Captain America: Civil War" (during the dog days of the Atlanta summer, mind you), survived a crashing plane in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," fended off various elemental battles in "Far From Home" before finally coming face-to-face with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his trippy VFX deceptions, and — oh, yeah — remember that time Thanos threw an entire moon at him and the other heroes during "Avengers: Infinity War"?

Even accounting for the heavy use of CGI throughout all of those sequences, you'd think any one of those might stick out in Holland's mind as the toughest stunt he's ever had to film — but you'd be wrong. "Uncharted" is set to become the next major studio attempt to successfully adapt a popular video game into live action (you can read Hoai-Tran Bui's review here and, to put it mildly, you might want to lower your expectations). Fans of the Nathan Drake-starring series know that the games boast all sorts of adventures seemingly tailor-made for the big screen, giving director Ruben Fleischer ("Zombieland," "Venom") any number of options to put poor Holland and his mustachioed, hamburger salesman co-star through the ringer with.

In an interview with Yahoo!, Holland opened up about the aerial sequence shown as the centerpiece of practically all the "Uncharted" trailers to this point, involving Holland's Drake clambering over crate pallets in a barrel-of-monkeys sequence taking place on (or, rather, outside) a cargo plane. As Holland succinctly puts it,

"It's easily the hardest action sequence I've ever done, but I think it's equally as rewarding. I haven't seen an action sequence like this in a movie for a very long time."

J. Jonah Jameson himself would be proud of such (indirect and unintentional, of course) Spider-Man slander. Holland goes on to detail the specifics involved in filming the sequence but, tease that I am, you'll simply have to keep reading to see that for yourself.