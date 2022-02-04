Uncharted Clip: Tom Holland's Nathan Drake Turns Bartending Into A Martial Art

As "Spider-Man: No Way Home" continues its record-breaking run at the box office, Sony Pictures is gearing up for the release of another Tom Holland-led tentpole in the form of "Uncharted."

The big screen adaptation of Naughty Dog's beloved action-adventure video games has been in the works since 2008 and saw many directors come and go before being re-imagined as an origin story film about a young Nathan Drake, as played by Holland. Notable hamburger salesman Mark Wahlberg, who was once set to portray an older version of Drake (closer to the one from the games) in an earlier iteration of the movie, co-stars in "Uncharted" as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, the grizzled, occasionally mustachioed treasure hunter who takes the young Nathan under his wing.

Having already dropped the final (?) trailer for "Uncharted," Sony has now unveiled a clip that has Holland's Nathan Drake going head-to-head with a burly hench-person at a nightclub where he's bartending (or, at least, pretending to do so). All the while, his fellow treasure hunter Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali) unlocks the entrance to a secret passageway, which she and Nathan promptly flee into (though not before Nathan pulls off a tricky move involving a candle and a mouthful of alcohol).