Uncharted Clip: Tom Holland Has Some Mid-Flight Turbulence

How many Marvel movies have we seen where a superhero goes diving out the back of a plane? "Uncharted," based on the popular PlayStation game series, is not one of those movies, but it does star Tom Holland, and in a newly released clip, it does put a different spin on the old plane-diving trick.

"Uncharted" has been in development since 2008, when Holland was just 12 years old and the very concept of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was barely a twinkle in Nick Fury's one post-credits eye. Now, finally, a big-budget, live-action adaptation of the game is coming to movie theaters.

In "Uncharted," Holland plays treasure hunter Nathan Drake, a descendant of the 16th-century explorer, Sir Francis Drake, who circumnavigated the globe on a "voyage of discovery" for England that actually functioned as a stealth raiding expedition. Just remember: Indiana Jones was a raider, too. That's doesn't make it right. It does, however, make it understandable why young Nathan might be following in the footsteps of Sir Francis and engaging in some thievery.

Mark Wahlberg co-stars in "Uncharted" as Drake's accomplice, Victor "Sully" Sullivan. You can see them both in action in the clip below.