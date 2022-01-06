How Tom Holland's Failed James Bond Pitch Led To His Role In Uncharted

The "Uncharted" movie has changed dramatically since it was first announced what feels like a lifetime ago. (In reality, it was in 2008, so same difference.) Early on, David O. Russell was set to direct the movie, with Mark Wahlberg starring as Nathan Drake in a re-imagining of the "Uncharted" video games that supposedly would've featured a dysfunctional family at its core, like so many of Russell's other films. Numerous director changes and script rewrites later, the final version is now a Nathan Drake origin story, with Tom Holland portraying a younger version of the wayward treasure hunter, and Wahlberg co-starring as his gruff mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

Turns out, you can give Holland the credit (or blame, you choose) for the idea to explore Nathan's early days as a fortune seeker. The actor got the ball rolling on this iteration of "Uncharted" with an unsuccessful pitch he made to Sony for a young James Bond film while he was working on "Spider-Man: Far From Home." As he explained to Total Film (via GamesRadar+):

"It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

However, his failed pitch then led Sony to consider taking a similar approach to "Uncharted," Holland noted: