Jamie Lee Curtis Has Wrapped Filming On Halloween Ends

David Gordon Green's "Halloween Ends" is on its way to theaters this fall with Jamie Lee Curtis once again reprise her role as the embittered Laurie Strode. Laurie has a long-running feud going with local boogeyman Michael Myers, who has been terrorizing the residents of Haddonfield for decades, ever since he first loomed onto the scene in John Carpenter's original 1978 "Halloween."

The rest of the "Halloween" franchise has been filled with lore-filled treats and retconned tricks, and Laurie has been there for most of it. Fans of the franchise entire have watched her go from doe-eyed babysitter to harangued survivor to avenger and beyond; in forty years, both Curtis and her character have reached demi-goddess status. And now, Curtis is saying goodbye (supposedly for the last time) as she wraps filming on "Halloween Ends." The star shared a collection of photos of the cast and crew members she worked with over the last few years on Instagram, opening with someone's tattoo that reads "Laurie Strode 4 Ever:"

In 2018, Blumhouse rolled out the red carpet for Laurie to return in a big way. With David Gordon Green at the helm, "Halloween" (2018) revived the Strode-Myers saga and had fans howling for their queen Jamie. Pandemic audiences still turned out for 2021's follow-up "Halloween Kills," and finally, it all definitively ends – or, as Haddonfield-ians would say, "evil dies tonight" — in 2022 with the release of "Halloween Ends," the final chapter in the Strode-Myers story.

A big to-do was made about the new David Gordon Green films doing away with the runes and shamrocks and Dangertainment of "Halloween" sequels past, in the interest of staying true to the spirit of John Carpenter's original 1978 classic. But "Ends" is said to diverge from the Halloween movies we know, jumping ahead four years after the one-night events of "Halloween" (2018) and "Halloween Kills." As with the past two films, a reckoning occurs with the ultraviolence, both on a micro and macro level.