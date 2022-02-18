Daily Podcast: Stranger Things And Avengers Are Ending? Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett & More

On the February 18, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Boba Fett, "Stranger Things," and "Avengers."

Opening Banter:

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.