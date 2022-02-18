Daily Podcast: Stranger Things And Avengers Are Ending? Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett & More
On the February 18, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Boba Fett, "Stranger Things," and "Avengers."
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Brad (og Anya): Star Wars Brings Back John Williams To Compose The Obi-Wan Kenobi Theme
-
Why would Williams return for this one?
-
Does Star Wars need a composer to oversee the music of the galaxy?
-
- Peter (og Ben S): Jimmy Smits' Bail Organa To Return In Obi-Wan Kenobi Series
-
What could this mean?
-
- Brad (og Jeremy): The Book Of Boba Fett Finale Viewership Was 36% Higher Than The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale
-
How could this be?
-
- Peter (og Hannah): Stranger Things Ending With Season 5, Release Dates For Two-Part Season 4 Revealed
-
Feelings on Part 1 and 2 Seasons of television
-
- Brad (og Shania): Stranger Things Showrunners Tease 'More Stories To Come,' Spin-Offs Seem Likely
-
What do you think they will do?
-
- Peter (og Sandy): Avengers: Endgame Was The 'Final Avengers Movie' According To Kevin Feige
-
Will there really never be an Avengers movie again?
-
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.