The Book Of Boba Fett Finale Viewership Was 36% Higher Than The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

You know what? Sometimes, it's good to get a reminder that there's a huge difference between the accepted consensus among those of us who are Extremely Online ... and all the other normal people out there. It's not that social media turned against "The Book of Boba Fett" entirely or anything like that, but a look at fan feedback throughout the season and especially in the aftermath of the finale certainly led many to believe that we shared the common opinion that the show came to a disappointing close. Had general audiences felt the same way, it would be only logical (no, I have no idea when I apparently turned into Spock, either) to assume that the viewership ratings would have reflected this — particularly with the numbers dropping with each episode, until ultimately flatlining with a finale that many must have lost interest in.

That couldn't be further from the truth, however, at least according to one analytics company.

Samba TV has reported its ratings numbers (via Deadline) for the season finale of "The Book of Boba Fett," which clocked in with a final tally of 1.5 million US households who streamed the final episode on Disney+. Titled "In the Name of Honor" and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the concluding chapter ended up 36% higher than the comparable season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," which aired on December 18, 2020, and tallied a total of 1.1 million households in the US during a five-day total from December 18 to December 22. (If that period of time seems somewhat arbitrary, that's simply Samba TV's standard analytical measurement period for streaming shows.) Needless to say, it's remarkable that "The Mandalorian," commonly perceived as the far more popular and beloved out of the two shows, came in a distant second to "The Book of Boba Fett" — although, in fairness, the arrivals of Baby Yoda and Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin essentially turned it into "The Mandalorian 2.5" by then.