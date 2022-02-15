The Boys' Jack Quaid Boards Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Fresh off the resounding success of the franchise-revitalizing "Scream" (which has been confirmed to continue with a sixth film, by the way), Jack Quaid has been recruited to join Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," which is set during World War II and deals with the creation of the atomic bomb. Nolan clearly has never heard of the saying "Too much of a good thing" and thank goodness for that, as "Oppenheimer" continues to round out its star-studded cast with a complete ensemble of big names and skilled character actors.

Deadline brings today's news of Quaid becoming the latest talent to add his name to the buzzy J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic. Quaid, who just appeared in "Scream," is perhaps most well-known for starring in Amazon's "The Boys," the dark and violent superhero show that puts Quaid's everyman Hughie Campbell at the center of a vast conspiracy involving psychopathic, super-powered "heroes" that the public largely adores. Unfortunately, the report has no word on what specific character Quaid may play in "Oppenheimer," leaving open the possibility that he may portray a historical figure or an original creation for the purposes of dramatizing the real-life story.

Read on for all the details!