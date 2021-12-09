Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Cast Continues To Grow, Adding Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, And Benny Safdie

The trio joins Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy, which is shaping up to be one of the most A-list heavy casts in a while that doesn't involve singing CGI cats. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, whose affair with Oppenheimer was a security risk due to her allegiance to the Communist Party of the United States, and Safdie will play Edward Teller, a Hungarian physicist and member of the atomic-bomb development program, the Manhattan Project. Malek will be playing a scientist, though his specific role has not been revealed.

Murphy will be playing J. Robert Oppenheimer himself, the theoretical physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" alongside his fellow Manhattan Project compatriots, including Teller. It's a role that should suit the "Peaky Blinders" actor well, as he frequently plays deeply conflicted men with a world of responsibility on their shoulders. Blunt will play his wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, who was a botanist, biologist, and also a member of the Communist Party of America. Apparently, Oppenheimer was just really into women who were into Communism, which caused significant problems for the government officials trying to keep the Manhattan Project under wraps.

Damon will play Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project, who probably isn't thrilled about all of the lady Communists in Oppenheimer's life. He also has to worry about Lewis Strauss, played by Downey Jr., who was chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and questioned Oppenheimer's loyalty to the nation. Eventually, he had the scientist's security clearance revoked but kept him on the project because his knowledge was essential.