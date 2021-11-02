Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Adds Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon

Deadline is reporting the news that Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. are both in talks to join the cast of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," a film about J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer was the wartime head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and is often credited as one of the main creators of the atomic bomb. That's an uneasy legacy, and for his part, Oppenheimer had regrets about being involved with such destructive forces. After the war, he resigned from his post at Los Alamos and "vehemently opposed the hydrogen bomb (H-bomb) and similar weapons on the grounds that thermonuclear weapons were more destructive than mankind could responsibly control."

This is heavy, dramatic stuff, and it doesn't exactly lend itself to Nolan's traditional spectacle-based entertainment (although I suppose the atomic bomb tests will contribute on that front). Cillian Murphy is on board to play Oppenheimer, while Emily Blunt is likely to play Oppenheimer's wife Katherine "Kitty" Puening. There's no word on which roles Downey Jr. and Damon are in talks for, but adding stars of their caliber to the cast suggests Nolan is looking for a strong ensemble here. Nolan has worked with Damon before on "Interstellar," but this would mark the first time he's worked with Downey Jr.