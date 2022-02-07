Dane DeHaan Boards Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

How great must life be for Christopher Nolan? His most recent movie, "Tenet," managed to rise above some ugly pandemic-affected theatrical snafus and become the face of "No understanding, just vibes" cinema that the masses (read: people like me) just can't get enough of these days. Upon deciding on his newest script, the acclaimed filmmaker took his talents elsewhere and stirred up a heated bidding war, ultimately landing with Universal Studios for his latest project, a World War II-set J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic. Now, Nolan simply keeps adding to what was already a star-studded ensemble cast that only the biggest and most influential names can attract these days.

Though he's perhaps mostly known for his role in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" as Peter Parker's frenemy Harry Osborn or for his performance in the grounded superhero origin story, "Chronicle," Dane DeHaan is now joining the ranks of Nolan's latest buzzy project. The news of this most recent and exciting addition to "Oppenheimer" comes courtesy of THR, which is sure to please movie fans who've kept up with DeHaan's projects over the years. His most recent appearances include turns in the oft-delayed "Tulip Fever," the fantasy blockbuster "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," and the Apple TV+ series "Lisey's Story," an adaptation of a Stephen King novel. His most impressive work to date, if you ask me, remains his lead performance in Gore Verbinski's "A Cure For Wellness," which deserved a far better fate than to flop so badly in theaters in 2016.

In any case, don't call this a comeback. Dane DeHaan is only the latest talented and exciting addition to what's shaping up to be yet another can't-miss from Christopher Nolan.