Here Are All Of The Best Ads From Super Bowl LVI

Is the Super Bowl really a celebration of football, or is it just a four-hour timeslot for commercials, celebrity cameos, and huge trailers to debut? Your guess is as good as mine, but one thing is certainly clear — in the age of streaming, this is a rare opportunity for commercials to inch their way back into existence. Being entertained by the celebrity-brand team-ups is part of the Big Game day experience and this year was no exception.

Super Bowl LVI came out swinging, packed with memorable trailer premieres like Jordan Peele's latest horror movie, "Nope," a new trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's own foray into horror, "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," a first look at "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and so much more. But amidst the Hollywood buzz was the Super Bowl staple of new game day commercials. We've gone ahead and gathered the highlights for you here, in case you missed out on the fun or were too busy decoding Peele's trailer to actually look up at commercials.