Seth Rogen Doesn't Understand Why Anyone Cares About The Oscars

Seth Rogen is kicking off his Oscar campaign for "The Fabelmans" like the genius comedian he is — by antagonizing the Academy! Rogen has a bone to pick with the industry people still fighting to grow the award show's viewership because he can't understand why anyone should give a damn. This spicy hot take came out while Rogen was doing the lords work — i.e. promoting his Lays potato chip Super Bowl promo with Paul Rudd. His beef wasn't with the award show itself, just the idea that it ought to be important to those outside of the Hollywood bubble. He told Insider:

"I don't get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves. To me, maybe people just don't care. I don't care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don't care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?"

The man makes a solid point — I for one didn't even know that automobile awards were a thing. Of course, the main difference between car trophies and the gilded movie man statuette is celebrity culture. Audiences become attached to the movies and actors they love, and seeing their favorites get awarded becomes a special kind of validation. Personally, I tune into the Oscars because I'm a glutton for punishment and clearly take some sick pleasure in watching the Academy make all the wrong choices and ignore the year's best performances (*cough* justice for "Titane" *cough*). It all boils down to our attachment for the things we love and the joint experience of reacting to how the Academy either awards or snubs them.

Or maybe audiences just like to project themselves into the Hollywood bubble by participating in the Oscars as a viewer. Not that this is a great year to be caught up in the unvaxxed Hollywood bubble... But however you feel about the Oscars or Rogen's words, the fact of the matter is this: the televised ceremony's viewership is enduring a steep decline.