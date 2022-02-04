Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans Adds David Lynch To Its Stacked Cast

Well, here's a slice of casting news that you won't see every day. Hot off his impressive musical debut with his "West Side Story" remake, legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is back at it once again, rounding out his A-List ensemble cast for "The Fabelmans" ... and this time, he's recruiting another legendary filmmaker in his own right. That's right, folks. Let's all give a hearty welcome to David Lynch, the director with an all-out cult following thanks to his work on 1980's "The Elephant Man," "Dune," the acclaimed "Twin Peaks" series (and its movie and TV revivals over the years), "Mulholland Drive," and most recently his collection of "Weather Report" YouTube videos released every Friday (seriously, do yourself a favor and check it out — it's delightful).

This unexpected news, to put it very mildly, comes from Variety. The report notes that this marks the first-ever collaboration between the two longstanding directing talents, despite working consistently and to great acclaim for well over 4 decades now. Of course, Lynch has appeared on the other side of the camera numerous times over his career, particularly as FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole in his "Twin Peaks" shows and movies, but also including guest appearances on "Louie," "The Cleveland Show," and 2017's "Lucky." And, well, those Weather Report videos we mentioned earlier. We're big fans of his social media presence here, as you might be able to tell. Read on for all the details of his unlikely casting in the next Spielberg film!