Disney+ Exceeded New Subscriber Expectations For 2021, But It Has A Long Way To Go

Disney+ had a pretty great 2021 as it turns out and the streaming service, as well as Disney overall, managed to beat Wall Street expectations with pretty substantial growth. While the theme parks sector rebounded from the pandemic and other bright lights were shining, it was the streaming numbers that made Disney's latest earnings report so impressive. That said, they still have a long way to go to truly cement streaming as the future in a "this is how we actually make money" sort of way.

According to Variety, Disney+ finished 2021 with 129.8 million subscribers worldwide, which marks an 11.8 million increase in the most recent quarter. That smashed analyst projections, which had the quarter pegged at 7.3 million added subscribers. This certainly helps to make up for the fact that Disney missed its projects last quarter, while also illustrating just how volatile this business can be.

Overall, Disney+ grew 37% year-over-year, with the service finishing out 2020 with 94.9 million subscribers. Disney also reported revenue of $21.82 billion, which was far better than analyst projections of $18.36 billion. Disney also provided a regional breakdown of Disney+ subscribers for the first time, with the U.S. and Canada leading the way with 42.9 million. Also of importance, the company revealed that the average revenue per subscriber the most recent quarter was $6.68 for the U.S. and Canada and $5.96 internationally.

Lastly, Disney's other streaming ventures also did well, with ESPN+ ending last year with 21.3 million subscribers and Hulu doing quite well with 45.3 million subscribers, which includes 4.3 million with the service's live TV package.