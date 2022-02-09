34% Said This Is Their Favorite Star Trek TV Series - Here's Our Vote

I know the Annamika Khanna-designed ORRA diamond bustier you're wearing is uncomfortable, so let's look at the results. Without any sort of guide, prompting question, or parameters whatsoever, here is what some people preferred:

"Star Trek," the original series from 1966, topped the list with 34.2% of the vote.

With the sheer volume of television currently available in the world, popular culture has sort of blurred into an amorphous mass of candy-colored information units that we suck through the holes in our skulls, hoping that our overworked and beleaguered neurons can grasp something before a deluge of new information threatens to push it all out again. With brains like an Etch-a-Sketch submersed in Karo syrup, it's no wonder that we're increasingly returning to the familiar, the nostalgic, the things that already have context in the popular consciousness. A new "Star Trek" series means new character, new species, new settings, new technologies that the poor writers have to invent, and the poor viewers have to strain to recall. Our capacity for absorbing new mythologies is, however, not infinite, so we return to what we already know to allow our bruised brains to heal. As such, the original "Star Trek," now over 50 years old, is something we can rest inside of. It's your childhood quilt wrapped around you.

Second is Star Trek: The Next Generation with 19.52%, followed by Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with 11.23% of the vote. "The Next Generation" is — if I may continue by belabored bed metaphor — still a well-made bed, but it's more like the first mattress you bought for yourself. Maybe not the most expensive, and more utilitarian than nostalgic, but golly did it do a great job at comforting you, and it was a nice place to sleep. "Deep Space Nine" is kind of like that uncomfortable bed you slept in while staying in that one youth hostel in Budapest while you were taking a gap year between high school and college: Not comfortable, but oh, the memories.