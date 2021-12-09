Star Trek: Discovery's Mary Wiseman Talks About Tilly's Future In Season 4 [Interview]

I had the chance to watch the first four episodes, and Tilly goes through quite the journey in terms of what she wants to do with her life. How did you approach showing that struggle that Tilly was going through in your performance?

Oh, it's so interesting. I mean, so much of it was pretty accessible because —and I think I can speak for a lot of us — we were all living through a period when we shot it, of personal upheaval. We had to recalibrate things because we shot through COVID, and I was really grateful to have a storyline that was so synchronous with my own experience, of having to take a new look at things and reassess, and then decide what you want to do from there.

Absolutely. And in episode 4 we see Tilly in a leadership position that's slightly different than leadership positions we've seen her in the past, when she's overseeing the cadets and everything goes wrong. What was it like to play Tilly in that type of situation?

I don't know if I'd describe myself as a natural leader, but I know that's what Tilly wants. It's been a very interesting assignment to see where that lives in her. And I think that this episode, in particular, defines it for me. She approaches the situation almost like a camp counselor. Like, "We're going to do fun icebreakers and we're going on a little hike!"

And then she ends up in this very extreme, catastrophic situation where she's the adult — she looks around and she's the adult and someone's been killed. And then she has these young people who can barely communicate with each other, who she has to keep alive. She's very quickly thrust into a position of real leadership and having to be the person people look to for answers. Which was, I think, terrifying for her, and myself, but also a huge moment of growth. Which is so often the case, that the worst situation pulls the best things out of us.

Abosolutely. I think Adira [played by Blu del Barrio] says at the end that when they'd never thought they'd be able to make new friends, but all it took apparently was a blob monster to do it.

Exactly. It's just the way it goes sometimes.