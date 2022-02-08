The Fabulous Filipino Brothers' Dante Basco On His Directorial Debut And Filipino American Cinema [Interview]

We've talked a lot about the conversations happening around this film. Before Kevin Smith or the Grindhouse movies made it fashionable to bring films back on the road to create an experience for the audience, the whole team behind "The Debut" brought their films straight to the community. Did you look to recreate that experience by touring with "The Fabulous Filipino Brothers?"

One hundred percent, man. I love that. I didn't get to go to all the events back then, but it was so cool. Some people go, "What took you guys so long to come back?" And of course, I try to explain them how hard it is to make movies and how the world is changed and how things are happening. But at the same token, I get what they're saying. We need to keep that up. I want to keep it up. Even in time of COVID where it's kind of been made it extra challenging and we are taking all the precautions we can as we're doing these smaller screenings to keep people safe, it's about bringing it to the people.

It's amazing. We're coming out February 8. I want everybody to download the film [through VOD]. I want all your family and your friends to download the film because all those downloads are going to matter to not just me, but all the future filmmakers. Filipino filmmakers specifically. All the Asian filmmakers. If we can turn profit, we can show Hollywood how our voices count. But to be in a theater, to watch it and for us to see ourselves on screen, these have been profound moments for a lot of people watching the film and for me to witness it, too.

It's like I told Gene Cajayon, who directed and produced "The Debut." I said, "I know you want to be a filmmaker and I know you want to be a director. And I know with a lot of things, that's up to the industry. Hollywood breaks our hearts a million times. That's how it works. But sometimes we can't see what we actually built. You understand what you did with 'The Debut?' You built a network before social networks. You built an underground railroad." I'm trying to go back in and reconstruct what I know was there, because I experienced it. It's not unlike what Tyler Perry did when he constructed what Black Hollywood is today, when he did the quote unquote Chitlin' Circuit or the Bible Belt and did all the theaters with African American stars and then did the stories. And that turned into what he's doing with Madea and those movies. And now they have a full system working. It's their circuit. Part of me wants to do that.

This is the beginnings of putting "The Debut" track back together. This is not just for me. This is for us. For the next Filipino director to know that this is where all our audience is at. We can make movies, make money, and then sell it later on and it can be a model. We have to become a self-sustaining product. There's so many great filmmakers coming that I just want to be a part of letting them know. Go out with the film. The audience is there to support you. The experience is important. This is going to inspire the next generation of filmmakers.

When I'm out there saying, "It's our time," [I mean that ] it's our time as Asian Americans, it's our time as Filipinos to tell our stories and get our stories out there. But when I say it's our time, I'm always emphasizing it's not just our time as creatives, the filmmakers. We have to make the product, but it's our time as a community. You have to come and support. This is the relationship we have. We all have to do this together, and so that's where we're at. It's been incredible. Just inspiring to me, just going out to do it. A lot of work.

Yes!

Been a lot of work, but it's been fun.

And if "American Idol" has taught us anything over the years, it's that the Filipino community loves to support. So they all need to come out.

No doubt.