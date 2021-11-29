But I'm A Cheerleader Musical Is Premiering In London In 2022

Time to put away the pom-poms and put on our gender reveal party color-blocked clothing, because Jamie Babbit's iconic conversion therapy satire, "But I'm A Cheerleader," is now a musical. First presented as part of MTFestUK 2019, "But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical" will be the first fully commissioned musical discovered at the festival to be presented on stage. The musical's book and lyrics come from Bill Augustin with music by Andrew Abrams. The production is being directed by Tania Azevedo who previously assistant directed "Heathers: The Musical."

Paul Taylor-Mills, the artistic director of The Turbine Theatre, said in a statement:

"The musical explores themes around conversion therapy and coming out and the complications some teenagers face trying to be their authentic selves. Conversion therapy is still legal in the UK and most of America and is very much still in play. This important work feels absolutely in line with the type of stories that we want to tell at The Turbine and I couldn't be prouder that we are able to present this as our first musical of 2022. I'm delighted to welcome Tania Azevedo and [choreographer] Alexzandra Sarmiento to the project to bring this important story to life."

The show is the most recent in a slew of teen movies turned musical theatre productions, following in the wake of musical interpretations of films like "Carrie," "Legally Blonde," "Bring it On," "Heathers," "Mean Girls," "Freaky Friday," and jukebox musicals like "Cruel Intentions" and "Clueless."