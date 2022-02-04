Superhero Bits: The Batman Gets Variant Comic Covers, Tom Holland Talks Spider-Men Team-Ups & More

As reported by IGN, Marvel Comics is revisiting one of its most influential storylines ever with a "Secret Invasion" sequel. The publisher appears to be playing things pretty close to the chest right now, but it will be coming from writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mobili. Again, the Skrulls will be involved in an attempt to take over Earth but the outlet notes that just about everything else will be different. North had this to say about it:

"It's a sequel in that it takes place in the same Marvel Universe as the first one and everyone in the story remembers the first one happening, but it's more of a standalone story because they've all learned from that adventure and aren't interested in seeing it go the same way twice, where they almost lose the Earth to alien invaders. You don't have to have any of the 2008 series to enjoy this, of course – the book tells you all you need to know – but if you have there's a few little callbacks you'll catch."

The five-issue limited series does not yet have a release date but is expected to arrive in 2022. It's probably no coincidence Marvel Studios is currently filming a "Secret Invasion" TV series for Disney+. Synergy at play, folks. You can check out some preview artwork as well as the full interview with North at IGN.