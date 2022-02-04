Superhero Bits: The Batman Gets Variant Comic Covers, Tom Holland Talks Spider-Men Team-Ups & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
A new look at Nick Fury in "Secret Invasion"
Tom Holland weighs in on future team-ups with the other Spider-Men
The "Gotham Knights" TV show is moving forward
"Captain Carter" #1 gets a trailer
Captain Carter #1 Trailer
Today brings us a trailer for "Captain Carter" #1, a brand new limited series from Marvel Comics that will see this alternate version of Peggy Carter, much like the one we saw in "What If...?" taking the spotlight. The series is written by Jamie McKelvie with art from Marika Cresta. A brief longline for the book reads as follows:
The five-issue limited series will introduce this World War II hero in an adventure that will find Peggy Carter as a woman out of time, facing the reappearance of an old foe in modern day and deciding what she stands for as the wielder of the shield.
"Captain Carter" #1 hits shelves on March 9. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself above.
RIP Marvel Realm of Champions: 2020 - 2022
The mobile game "Marvel Realm of Champions" will soon be no more. The publishers of the video game have confirmed (via a blog post) that the game will be shutting down, with the game being removed from app stores on March 31 this year. The game publishers wrote:
"This game was a labor of love for us. We aren't just game makers, we're Marvel fans. When we ventured out to make a game where we could tell a new epic Marvel tale and give you the ability to create your own Marvel Champion, we were more than a little thrilled. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you for joining us on this journey. We hope to see you in The Contest."
The game initially launched in December 2020, so this was pretty short-lived as far as games go. While no specific reason was cited, one has to imagine that it was either not performing well or the brass at Marvel decided to pull the plug. Either way, those who had been enjoying the game are nearing the end of the line. The good news is that "Marvel Contest of Champions" is still out there to help scratch a similar itch.
Naomi - Anything Is Possible
Another day, another new trailer for The CW's "Naomi." The network is currently airing the show's first season and they're doing a lot to try and build an audience for the DC Comics TV series based on the hero of the same name. As such, we have been getting a lot of trailers for the show, and this is just the latest in a long line of them. Will it help sell those on the show who have yet to check it out? You be the judge.
Marvel Announces a Secret Invasion Comic Sequel
As reported by IGN, Marvel Comics is revisiting one of its most influential storylines ever with a "Secret Invasion" sequel. The publisher appears to be playing things pretty close to the chest right now, but it will be coming from writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mobili. Again, the Skrulls will be involved in an attempt to take over Earth but the outlet notes that just about everything else will be different. North had this to say about it:
"It's a sequel in that it takes place in the same Marvel Universe as the first one and everyone in the story remembers the first one happening, but it's more of a standalone story because they've all learned from that adventure and aren't interested in seeing it go the same way twice, where they almost lose the Earth to alien invaders. You don't have to have any of the 2008 series to enjoy this, of course – the book tells you all you need to know – but if you have there's a few little callbacks you'll catch."
The five-issue limited series does not yet have a release date but is expected to arrive in 2022. It's probably no coincidence Marvel Studios is currently filming a "Secret Invasion" TV series for Disney+. Synergy at play, folks. You can check out some preview artwork as well as the full interview with North at IGN.
Hawkeye Ronin Suit Arrives In Marvel's Avengers
When he wore this suit, he made a whole lot of enemies.— Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) February 4, 2022
Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame (Ronin) Outfit is a suit that Clint would later be haunted by again.
Get it now in the Marketplace! @PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/qaCOApSQBB
Those who prefer the ultra-violent version of Clint Barton and wish to live out that superhero adventure in video game form now have the chance to do just that. "Marvel's Avengers" has added the Ronin suit from "Avengers: Endgame" to the game, and it is available for purchase in the item shop as we speak. The above trailer gives a glimpse of what the suit looks like in action and, for what it's worth, it does look to be quite accurate to what we got in "Endgame" and the "Hawkeye" show on Disney+.
Gotham Knights Series Gets a Pilot Order At The CW
We learned late last year that The CW was developing a new DC show titled "Gotham Knights," though it is supposedly not based on the upcoming video game of the same name (even if it does sound similar). In any event, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the show has scored a pilot order at the network, which brings it one step closer to becoming a reality. The series hails from "Batwoman" writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams. Here's the brief logline:
Following the murder of Bruce Wayne, his rebellious adopted son forms an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they're all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With Gotham as dangerous as it's ever been, the group of fugitives could be the city's next saviors.
Should the show be picked up to series, it is unclear when it would actually make it to air, though being included in the fall 2022 season is not out of the question. We'll see how things shake out in the coming months.
Tom Holland Leaves The Door Open For Future Spider-Men Team-Ups
Much is uncertain at the moment in regards to the future of the "Spider-Man" franchise. We know that Sony and Marvel Studios are developing further films but Tom Holland remains non-committal in terms of whether or not he's going to return for more as Peter Parker. Even so, in a recent interview with Variety, while promoting "Uncharted," Holland was asked about the possibility of teaming up with the other Spider-Men again. Could we see Holland on-screen with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the future? Holland certainly isn't closing the door:
"It was one of those things – it was an idea for a long time and an idea that always seemed impossible. Could it happen? Of course it could happen. We've done it once before. Will it happen? I don't know."
One has to imagine, given what "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has made at the box office, that Sony would love for this to happen. Whether or not they can actually orchestrate it remains to be seen, but none of the actors seem to be closing that door, which is good news for those who would like to see more of the trio down the line.
The Batman Variant Covers From DC
As hard as it may be to believe, "The Batman" is just around the corner and will be in theaters in exactly a month. That being the case, DC is starting to hype up director Matt Reeves' film in a big, bad way with quite a few promotional tie-ins, including that Little Caesar's pizza situation they've got going on. Perhaps less tasty, but wonderful to look at nevertheless ,are the above variant comic book covers that will be gracing several DC Comics titles throughout the month of March. Nine comic books in total will get variant covers including "Batman" #121, "Batman: Killing Time" #1, "Batgirls" #4, "Detective Comics" #1056, "Batman: The Knight" #3, "Catwoman" #41, "Justice League" #74, "Nightwing" #90, and "Harley Quinn" #13. You can check out all of the covers in the above Instagram post.