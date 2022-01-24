Celebrate The Batman With A Bat-Shaped Little Caesar's Pizza, What Else?

Being a superhero is one part heroics, one part masking up, and one part branding. Just ask Kate Bishop about Hawkeye's branding, or lack thereof. Batman doesn't have that issue. He's got the Bat Signal, the Batmobile, the Bat Phone, the Bat Pole, Bat-Darts, Bat-Bolas, Ace the Bat-Hound, and most recently, Batman Oreos.

Being dark means eating dark, of course. So, how does this superhero stay on-brand when he's craving some non-cookie fast food? The Batman Calzony, of course. This is not a joke. Little Caesars is combining a calzone and a pizza and naming it after the Dark Knight himself. They do refer to it as a "dynamic duo," but that's obviously a very different version of the caped crusader than we're going to see in "The Batman."

The Dark Dinner (my name, not theirs) is described this way: