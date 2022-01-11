Daily Podcast: The Raid Remake, Wes Anderson's Next Film, And More
On the January 11, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film news writer BJ Colangelo to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Pixar's "Turning Red" release strategy, "Final Destination 6," "The White Lotus" season 2 casting, Wes Anderson's next movie, and "The Raid" remake coming to Netflix.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
BJ: Pixar's Turning Red Will Now Be Released Directly On Disney+
-
Ben: Final Destination 6 Is In The Works With Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Jon Watts Producing
-
BJ: The White Lotus Season 2 Displays Good Taste, Casts Aubrey Plaza
-
Ben: Wes Anderson To Direct Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar; Benedict Cumberbatch Starring
-
BJ: The Raid Remake Coming To Netflix With Michael Bay Producing
Also mentioned:
-
-
Why Does Disney Still Lack Faith In Diverse Animated Movies?
-
BJ's podcast This Ends at Prom
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
-
-
-
-
-
