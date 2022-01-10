The White Lotus Season 2 Displays Good Taste, Casts Aubrey Plaza

HBO, Mike White, and all of the rest involved with "The White Lotus" season 2 are clearly working overtime to ensure everyone comes back for more rich, entitled problems. After rumoring the return of icon Jennifer Coolidge for the second season, the show's creators announced the inspired casting of Michael Imperioli as one of the season's starring players. That was enough for plenty of fans to make their advanced reservations to revisit "The White Lotus," but if there's any second-guessers out there, today's announcement will surely entice you to join the rest of us at everyone's favorite luxury resort of drama. According to a report from TV Line, Aubrey Plaza of "Parks and Recreation," "Legion," "Black Bear," and the world's biggest deadpan, sardonic crush is joining the starring line-up for season 2. She is due to play a character named Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Plaza is beloved for her ability to insult someone without blinking an eye, which means she will fit right in the satirical world of rich tightwads on "The White Lotus." I would pay to be insulted by Aubrey Plaza as she sips an overpriced cocktail poolside, and would thank her afterward for the privilege. "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney was the resident mean girl of season 1, but many easily dismissed her snark due to her character's teenage age. Aubrey Plaza is a full adult woman so if she's reading you to filth, it's a pointed decision and you probably deserved it.