The White Lotus Season 2 Casts Michael Imperioli As Its Star

As god is my witness, I promise I will try my best not to refer to "The White Lotus" season 2 as "Christopher Moltisanti Takes a Vacation," but I also don't believe in god so all bets are off. In an exclusive news release over at Deadline, we've finally got the first major casting announcement for the highly-anticipated second season of Mike White's "The White Lotus" with Michael Imperioli. Well, the first major new casting announcement, because we found out back in October that national treasure and best-part-of-season-1, Jennifer Coolidge would likely be returning. The "Sopranos" alum will be a series regular and I am manifesting with all of my might that there will be an Imperioli Italian rage explosion with some rich a-holes on the receiving end.

Creator Mike White is returning to write and executive produce alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall with Mark Kamine as co-executive producer.

The first season followed the lives of visitors vacationing at the exclusive Hawaiian resort, the White Lotus, but the second season is said to focus on a different property under the White Lotus umbrella in a different location. Imperioli's character is named Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.

That's three generations of Di Grasso men, right there. If my familial senses are telling me anything, there's gonna be a lot of Type-A gabagool attitudes buzzing around "Christopher Moltisanti Takes a Vacation."