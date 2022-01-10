The Raid Remake Coming To Netflix With Michael Bay Producing

I really don't like to be the harbinger of news that will absolutely throw you into a frothing frenzy of anger, but Netflix is remaking Gareth Evans' pitch-perfect triumph "The Raid," and bringing along Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes, the guy who directed no one's favorite installment of "The Expendables." Hollywood has been obsessed with trying to Americanize the Indonesian masterpiece since the film's debut back in 2011, but now with Netflix, Michael Bay, and "The Raid" distributors XYZ Films on board, it's finally happening. This new version will reportedly explore Philadelphia's drug-infested 'Badlands' area where an elite undercover DEA task force will have to push through a slew of cartel informants to take down a kingpin. I'm trying hard not to be that person who judges something's existence without seeing any footage, but my Spider-Senses are telling me they're going to trade out the brilliant martial arts of the original in exchange from some racially charged, copaganda gun porn, and I do not want it.

"We're incredibly excited about Patrick's unique vision for this film," the producers told Deadline. "It's a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre." I'm glad someone is excited, because I feel like the internet is going to feel the complete opposite about Americanizing "The Raid" and including Bay-isms of 360-degree pans, blatant product placement, unnecessary explosions, CGI for some reason, random unattainably hot women, slow-motion, and a distinct lack of Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian.