Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Clip Features A Terrifying Introduction To Lisa Trevor

The story of Lisa Trevor is one of the most compelling in the entire "Resident Evil" video game franchise, and one that was completely ignored in the original run of films, so unless you've played the game, chances are she just looks like another run-of-the-mill creepy monster. The reality is far more depressing, and makes her far more sympathetic in the canon of "Resident Evil" creatures. If you want to go into "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” as spoiler free as possible, this is your sign to skip the rest of the article. Otherwise, continue on and allow me to be your humble guide.

Lisa Trevor is the daughter of architect George Trevor, the man responsible for the design of the Spencer Mansion, where a huge chunk of the events of "Resident Evil" take place. Soon after the mansion's completion, George's wife Jessica and Lisa were kidnapped by Dr. Spencer's security detail as part of a retroviral research project which would later become Umbrella Pharmaceuticals. Jessica would be killed in the ensuing test trials, but Lisa's body survived the exposure to a Progenitor strain, giving her superhuman abilities albeit a full body mutation and justifiably explosive emotional outbursts. Members of staff were frequently tasked with placating Lisa while disguised as her mother, but she began ripping them off and wearing them on her own form as catharsis. We're unsure how much of this backstory will be relevant in "Welcome to Raccoon City," but her inclusion is exciting, nonetheless.