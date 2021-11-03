Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Director Would Love To Adapt Resident Evil 4

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" director Johannes Roberts really knows how to get "Resident Evil" fans twisted up in a fantasy booking tizzy. An admitted personal fan of the video game franchise of the same name, Roberts has already discussed at length how the newest installment of the "Resident Evil" cinematic universe will be a faithful adaptation of the games, and now he's even talking about venturing beyond Raccoon City, and possibly into the world of Los Iluminados.

In a recent interview with SFX, Roberts admitted that he'd love to incorporate elements from "Resident Evil 4" (the game, not the movie) into the next "Resident Evil" movie.

"I could very much see [Resident Evil 4] becoming part of the next installment. There's a lot of interesting lore and tiny details that we have brought into this movie, but would be amazing to expand on. There are characters that we didn't use in this game that we would love to expand upon in the next movie. There's also a different side of 'Resident Evil' with 'Village' and 'Resident Evil 7,' where it's a much darker, more horrific world."

The lore of "Resident Evil 4" is some of the scariest and most interesting in the entire franchise, with the Las Plagas mind-control parasite creating monsters far scarier and more Giger-esque than any T-Virus infected zombies.