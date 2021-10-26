Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette: Meet Robbie Amell's Chris Redfield

In under a minute, Sony Pictures Entertainment managed to successfully incorporate footage of Amell's Chris Redfield not-yet-seen, statements from both Amell and Roberts about the character, and shots of some of the game's most memorable moments given the cinematic treatment. Some fans have been complaining about the non-white casting of characters like Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy (they're wrong, for the record), but Robbie Amell looks like the spitting image of early incarnations of Chris Redfield. Kudos to the casting director on that one.

"Chris Redfield is a small-town hero, and now he's part of the Raccoon City police force," says Johannes Roberts in the featurette. "Chris has to become more than just a small-town hero ... he has to become this action hero." Redfield's canonical background includes a history in the military, which has always poised him as a "local boy does good" sort of figure.

"Umbrella Corporation has a virus and the virus infects the city," says Amell. "What's really cool about our movie is that it is very much an adaptation of the games. It's like I'm living in the video game, and it's really, really exciting." Amell's commentary shows up over images of Chris Redfield entering The Spencer Mansion, which the film has done a bang-up job at replicating.