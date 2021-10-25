Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City: Meet Claire Redfield

The "Resident Evil" series is home to some of horror video game's very best female protagonists. Claire Redfield is mostly known as a character and protagonist in "Resident Evil 2," "Resident Evil — Code Veronica," and "Resident Evil: Revelations 2" in the canonical games (as well as a few non-canonical spin-off games), but was also played by Ali Larter in Paul W.S. Anderson's "Resident Evil" film series. Now, Kaya Scodelario ("Crawl," "The Maze Runner," "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile") is donning the red leather jacket, and starring as Claire Redfield in Johannes Roberts ("47 Meters Down") reboot of the franchise, starting with "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City."

To celebrate the upcoming release of the new movie, Sony Pictures Entertainment is releasing video vignettes of each character from the film to give fans a little sneak peak of how the characters will be presented in the films that offer fans of the games a chance to see differences, and those who've never played the games a first-look introduction. "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" focuses on a zombie outbreak that has been unleashed as a result of the corrupt and evil Umbrella Corporation who once called Raccoon City home. Claire is said to be the film's main protagonist, replacing the fictional "Alice" created by Paul W.S. Anderson and played by Milla Jovovich in the initial film franchise. Check out the first of the vignettes below, with Sony kicking things off with Claire Redfield.