Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Trailer: Discover The Origin Of Evil

Twenty years after the first live-action film in the franchise, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is set to bring the tone, aesthetics, and story much closer to the video games that it originated from. This latest adaptation comes from writer/director Johannes Roberts, best known for 2018's "The Strangers: Prey at Night," "47 Meters Down," and its sequel "47 Meters Down: Uncaged."

Roberts obviously has horror experience within the genre, though "Resident Evil" may prove to be an interesting and challenging change of pace for the filmmaker. "Welcome to Raccoon City" is based on the first and second games, which were made by Capcom and tell the story of the city being besieged by infected zombies. However, fans can also expect the film to chart its own path, separate and distinct from the previous iteration of "Resident Evil" movies. As Roberts stated in a previous interview,

"This movie really had nothing to do with the previous franchise. This was all about returning to the games and creating a movie that was much more a horror movie than the sort of sci-fi action of the previous films."

As you can probably tell from the trailer and to the delight of fans, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is fully embracing its R-rating with "strong violence and gore." The film stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Donal Logue as Chief Irons, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin. Here's the official synopsis:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland ... with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.