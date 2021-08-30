Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City First Look: The Reboot Actually Looks Like The Video Games

The "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" images come from IGN, which also has an interview with the film's director, Johannes Roberts.

"This movie really had nothing to do with the previous franchise," Roberts said. "This was all about returning to the games and creating a movie that was much more a horror movie than the sort of sci-fi action of the previous films." The filmmaker added that he was "hugely influenced by movies like 'The Exorcist' (and 'Exorcist 3'!), 'Don't Look Now,' and 'The Shining,'" as well as "Assault on Precinct 13." Saying your new horror movie is influenced by "Exorcist 3" is a sure-fire way to get my attention. We need more "Exorcist 3" respect in this world.

In the image above, we see Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy and Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield.