Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Is Unsurprisingly Rated R For 'Violence And Gore'

Good news for fans of zombies and gore, as the upcoming "Resident Evil" movie reboot has officially been rated R. The Motion Picture Association of American has handed down its ruling for Sony's flick, titled "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." And we need not worry about things being tame this time around. Expect violence and, oh yes, naughty language.

Per the MPAA, the upcoming reboot of Capcom's beloved video game franchise has earned its R-rating for "strong violence and gore, and language throughout." Nice.

Here is the synopsis for "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City":

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland...with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.