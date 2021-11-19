Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette: Bringing The Creepy Creatures Of The Game To Life

With less than a week to go before the premiere of "Resident Evil: Raccoon City," the special featurettes from Sony are still coming at us fast. We've already met characters like Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, and heard about how director Johannes Roberts would love to adapt "Resident Evil 4," but yesterday's featurette release is centered on the groundbreaking monsters that made "Resident Evil" famous. Zombies, Lickers, and the tragically grotesque Lisa Trevor are all vibrantly on display and given the movie vs. video game side-by-side treatment.

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is a reboot of the Paul W. S. Anderson penned cinematic series based on the popular Capcom game franchise of the same name. The film aims to be a more faithful adaptation of the first two "Resident Evil" games, including game set recreation and shot-by-shot reenactments of some of its most iconic moments. The story centers on a group of survivors looking to investigate the now-ravaged Midwestern town of Raccoon City in an attempt to figure out what caused the deadly, mutated outbreak, and how it relates to the pharmaceutical conglomerate, the Umbrella Corporation.

Check out the featurette below for some bloody, gory, video game goodness.