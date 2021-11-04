Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Trailer: Claire & Chris Redfield Are In For A Nightmare

Evil can't be contained in this latest footage that highlights the disturbing conspiracy taking place in Raccoon City at the hands of the sinister Umbrella Corporation. The "Resident Evil" video games have gone on to both critical acclaim and immense popularity among fans in the decades since the first game arrived, culminating with the recent release of "Resident Evil Village" and the unmissable pop culture event that it became. Yes, there was a period of time when you couldn't log on without seeing relentless thirst for the Tall Vampire Lady and, honestly, rightfully so.

Writer and director Johannes Roberts is hoping to tap into that frenzied fanbase by adapting the first two games of the Capcom series, though that's a particular creative choice that may please any many fans as it baffles. In terms of casting, however, "Welcome to Raccoon City" is already faring well with the additions of Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Donal Logue as Chief Irons, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin.

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is scheduled to release in theaters on November 24, 2021.