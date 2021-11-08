Daily Podcast: Will The Rock Return For Fast 10? IMAX Aspect Ratio On TV, Stranger Things 4 & More
On the November 8, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and TV news, including PTA, Fast 10, Midnight Run, IMAX and Stranger Things 4.
Opening Banter: Peter was away last week.
In The News:
-
Ben (og Ryan): Star Wars Spin-Off Rogue Squadron Delayed, Director Patty Jenkins Still Attached
-
Peter (og Hannah): Licorice Pizza Early Buzz Hypes A 'Perfect' Paul Thomas Anderson Movie
-
Ben (og Jeremy): Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson To Return To Fast And Furious In The Weirdest Way Possible
-
Peter: Disney+ to Stream 13 Marvel movies in IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio Format
-
Ben (og Jeremy): Midnight Run Sequel Will Star Regina Hall, Robert De Niro To Produce
- Reaction: Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser: Eleven Is California Dreamin' Of Spring Break
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.