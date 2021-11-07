Licorice Pizza Early Buzz Hypes A 'Perfect' Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

Director Paul Thomas Anderson ("Phantom Thread," "There Will Be Blood") is returning this month with his brand new coming-of-age dramedy "Licorice Pizza," which had its very first screening for Hollywood guild members this weekend. Though reviews won't be out until closer to the movie's November 26 release date, early buzz from industry members — including J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens") and BenDavid Grabinski ("Are You Afraid of the Dark") — is very positive.

The trailer for "Licorice Pizza" released on September 2021. The movie stars newcomer Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim, one third of the band HAIM, for whom Anderson has been directing music videos for years. The movie also features Bradley Cooper as real-life film producer Jon Peters (whom you may know from Kevin Smith's incredible anecdote about working with Peters on the canceled movie "Superman Lives").

Here's the official synopsis for "Licorice Pizza," courtesy of MGM Studios:

"Licorice Pizza" is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973... the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

Screenings of "Licorice Pizza" will continue for guilds and critics over the next few weeks, but the early buzz is already very positive.