Stranger Things Season 4 Release Set For Summer 2022, Three Years After Season 3

If you noticed that the "Stranger Things" kids are looking kind of tall in the new teaser for season 4, it's because we haven't seen them since summer 2019. "Stranger Things" season 4 had the misfortune to begin filming in February 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic tore across the world and led to widespread lockdowns. Production halted in March 2020 and didn't resume until September, going on for a full year before filming finally wrapped in September 2021.

Netflix typically likes to hold off on announcing release dates until they're just a few weeks away, but "Stranger Things" fans have understandably become antsy after a wait of more than two years and nothing more specific than "2022" in sight. The first teaser for season 4, which revealed that Jim Hopper is still alive and imprisoned in Russia, was released all the way back in February 2020. There have been plenty of teases and promos this year, but still no release date.

While "Stranger Things" still isn't committing to a specific date, a video unveiling the episode titles for season 4 also revealed that new episodes will arrive in "summer 2022." Season 3 released on July 4, 2019, which means that roughly three years will have passed between seasons by the time we see Eleven and co. again.