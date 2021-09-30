Daily Podcast: No Time To Die Reactions, Tim Blake Nelson Interview, And More

On the September 30, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the "Friday the 13th" lawsuit, a director's cut of "Rocky IV," the disappointing subscriber numbers for AppleTV+, and the early buzz about "No Time to Die." Then, Ben shares his interview with Tim Blake Nelson about the new western "Old Henry."

Opening Banter:

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.