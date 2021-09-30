Daily Podcast: No Time To Die Reactions, Tim Blake Nelson Interview, And More
On the September 30, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the "Friday the 13th" lawsuit, a director's cut of "Rocky IV," the disappointing subscriber numbers for AppleTV+, and the early buzz about "No Time to Die." Then, Ben shares his interview with Tim Blake Nelson about the new western "Old Henry."
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
(Ryan) Friday The 13th Lawsuit Verdict Could Have Huge Ramifications For Marvel And Beyond
-
(Danielle) Rocky IV Director's Cut Is Coming To Theaters With A Brand New Title
-
(Ryan) Apple TV+ Seems To Be Losing The Streaming Wars — And That's A Shame
-
(Jacob) No Time To Die Early Buzz: A Fantastic Conclusion For Daniel Craig, Unless It's Not
In Our Feature Presentation:
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.