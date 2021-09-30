Rocky IV Director's Cut Is Coming To Theaters With A Brand New Title

The Cold War may be long over, but some feuds live forever. Sylvester Stallone is releasing a new director's cut of "Rocky IV" in theaters for one night only, and with a brand new title: "Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut."

If you, like me, have a hard time keeping your "Rocky" installments straight, Stallone made this one easy for us. The newly retitled "Rocky V. Drago" is the fourth movie in the "Rocky" franchise, which follows underdog southpaw boxer Rocky Balboa on his rise to fame as one of the world's greatest fighters. By the fourth movie he's the world champion, and the top boxer in the Soviet Union, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), wants to fight him. Instead, Rocky's close friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) fights Drago. When tragedy happens, Rocky must pick up his gloves once more and fight Drago on Soviet soil. "Rocky IV" was the highest-grossing sports movie for decades before being blindsided by "The Blind Side" in 2009.

The new director's cut will come to select theaters nationwide for one night only on November 11, 2021. Writer, director, editor, and star Sylvester Stallone will broadcast a live Q&A and a behind-the-scenes look at making the recut of the film. The new cut features 40 minutes of previously-unseen footage, all overseen by Stallone himself. (We don't know if Paulie's robot made the cut, but we hope not.)