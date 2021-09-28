No Time To Die Early Buzz: A Fantastic Conclusion For Daniel Craig, Unless It's Not
Well, it's time. Critics have seen "No Time to Die," the long-awaited, repeatedly-delayed swan song for Daniel Craig's turn as 007, and because it's their job, they have, you know, opinions. But since it's been six years since the previous James Bond movie and since that James Bond movie was the disappointing "Spectre," you'd be forgiven if you're watching these reactions with a rabid glint in your eye. We Bond fans take this super-spy seriously. And the Daniel Craig era has given us permission to take it all extra seriously. Because he really is that good in the role.
Okay. Enough beating around the bush. You scrolled past these opening paragraphs so you could get to the first reactions anyway. You didn't even read this. You definitely don't have time to waste. Let's go.
It's a Bitter Disappointment
Let's start with the bummer news — some folks had an immediate and passionate dislike for "No Time to Die," including /Film writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista:
NO TIME TO DIE: The Craig era ends with a whimper. There's no reason for this to be as long as it is, Rami Malek's bad guy is a total snooze, and the movie itself just feels oddly inert. Oh well. We'll always have CASINO ROYALE.
— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 28, 2021
And he wasn't alone. Others were not impressed with what director Fukunaga has done to cap off the latest 007 era:
It's almost impressive to make a three-hour end of an era movie that still feels like it has no real stakes.
— Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) September 28, 2021
Sad to say #notimetodie didn't work for me.
It's def the end of an era; I only wish Daniel Craig's run finished stronger.
Full review to come... pic.twitter.com/YH7WA61rgO
— Joe Lipsett (@bstolemyremote) September 28, 2021
However, the negative reactions were counterbalanced by some very enthusiastic notices. Could this be the rare James Bond movie that actually proves to be genuinely divisive?
It's a Perfect Conclusion For Daniel Craig's Bond
It should be noted that the people who liked "No Time to Die" didn't seem to just enjoy it. They largely seemed to love it, with the elements that turned some people off completely winning over others.
So #NoTimeToDie is AWESOME! Classic Bond, classic villain, classic gadgets & a story that seems to question how much we still need James Bond to save the day. Terrific writing & stunning direction from Cary Joji Fukunaga. Loved every second! A perfect finale for Daniel Craig pic.twitter.com/tZr1JRMhqh
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 28, 2021
NO TIME TO DIE ends this era of James Bond with a grand & spectacular finale. Wraps up the plots from previous films while pushing the boundaries of what the character can deliver. Rami Malek is one creepy Bond villain. Exciting, well-crafted & emotional. A toast to Daniel Craig! pic.twitter.com/80hLbNaGPQ
— Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) September 28, 2021
The wait was worth it. Way to finish Daniel Craig's #JamesBond run. It's got a few interesting twists I can't say I was expecting,but hey,after so many decades, gotta have some surprises left. Really enjoyed all the action and callbacks Cary Joji Fukunaga fit in. A fitting finale
— Monica Castillo (@mcastimovies) September 28, 2021
NO TIME TO DIE (2021) – Went into this one of the opinion that Craig's Bond films were a series of diminishing returns — I rank them in release order — but, uh, I guess I can't say that anymore. pic.twitter.com/kvUqo5L7Y4
— FakeRobHunter (@FakeRobHunter) September 28, 2021
NO TIME TO DIE is a pretty enthralling Bond adventure with entertaining set pieces and flavors of classic moments in the franchise that will make diehards happy. Surprisingly emotional at times too. It's an ambitious entry that gives Craig's tenure a well-earned sendoff. pic.twitter.com/McAkn76zDy
— Josh Parham (@JRParham) September 28, 2021
Quite satisfied with No Time To Die – a heavy "end of an era" movie in many ways. Finally a compelling, complex Bond movie again that plays with intriguing ideas. But still a classic Bond – big sets, big stakes, big action, Russians, scientists, cars galore, beautiful locations.
— Alex B. (@firstshowing) September 28, 2021
Wow – #NoTimeToDie is BIG. A relentless dash of action that manages to be both playful and contemplative. Like the hero himself, there are flaws and mistakes. But the film fully belongs to Daniel Craig, whose building narrative over five films comes full circle. pic.twitter.com/cwkjbGRJll
— Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) September 28, 2021
NO TIME TO DIE is very good. I'm more relieved than anything else. I was worried going in.
It's somehow the silliest and most serious Daniel Craig outing. Mostly the former.
— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 28, 2021
No Time To Die is everything I wanted & more! A great farewell to Daniel Craig but honestly I wanted more Rami Malek! Yes it's long but whenever it felt like it was about to drag, it jumped right back in with adrenaline! Action packed from the start! Classic Bond! 🔥 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/Swuoh2o8Sd
— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 28, 2021
#NoTimeToDie is the BIGGEST & BEST Bond film yet! Impressively crafted with stunning visuals & a script that recovers from early stumbles to deliver a boldly riveting final act, Cary Fukunaga & co. have created a enthralling send-off that may be the BEST blockbuster of the year! pic.twitter.com/WLvmkkGbpH
— Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) September 28, 2021
NO TIME TO DIE: Need more time to process, but I really liked it a lot — def better than Quantum & Spectre. It's #DanielCraig's most grounded and — dare I say it? — most intimate take on #JamesBond with a powerful, unexpected & very emotional payoff. Def worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/q5ladwndg0
— Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) September 28, 2021
At the very least, it certainly sounds like we're going to have lots of conversations about this one as everyone has a chance to see it. And you know what? Good. It's been six years since we've been able to yell at each other about a new James Bond movie. Let's embrace it.
It's Somewhere in the Middle
Did you know it's possible to have a nuanced opinion? It's true! Here are the reactions that landed somewhere in the middle, a lukewarm martini, shaken, not stirred, if you will:
I think I need to sleep on it. #NoTimeToDie
— Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) September 28, 2021
NO TIME TO DIE is mostly nonsense, Roger Moore-level absurd plot. But I love Roger Moore and was in the mood for a ridiculous plot. Craig is great. (Though the ending tries to go for something poignant and heavy and I wasn't into that part.)
— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 28, 2021
Review: #NoTimeToDie Is Good When It's A Sequel To 'Casino Royale,' 'Quantum Of Solace' And 'Skyfall,' But Stumbles When It Becomes A Sequel To 'Spectre' via @forbes by @ScottMendelson https://t.co/UG7yYMXzL5 #JamesBond #DanielCraig
— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) September 28, 2021
There's some great stuff in NO TIME TO DIE. And stuff that's... not so great. The film's biggest problem is that it's a direct (and I mean direct) sequel to SPECTRE, and it spends a lot of time trying to fix what that movie broke.
— AlanWCerny (@AlanWCerny) September 28, 2021
"No Time to Die" leaps off a cliff, unfurls a parachute with the Union Jack colors, and floats into theaters on October 8, 2021. Our full review will run shortly.