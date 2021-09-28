No Time To Die Early Buzz: A Fantastic Conclusion For Daniel Craig, Unless It's Not

It should be noted that the people who liked "No Time to Die" didn't seem to just enjoy it. They largely seemed to love it, with the elements that turned some people off completely winning over others.

So #NoTimeToDie is AWESOME! Classic Bond, classic villain, classic gadgets & a story that seems to question how much we still need James Bond to save the day. Terrific writing & stunning direction from Cary Joji Fukunaga. Loved every second! A perfect finale for Daniel Craig pic.twitter.com/tZr1JRMhqh — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE ends this era of James Bond with a grand & spectacular finale. Wraps up the plots from previous films while pushing the boundaries of what the character can deliver. Rami Malek is one creepy Bond villain. Exciting, well-crafted & emotional. A toast to Daniel Craig! pic.twitter.com/80hLbNaGPQ — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) September 28, 2021

The wait was worth it. Way to finish Daniel Craig's #JamesBond run. It's got a few interesting twists I can't say I was expecting,but hey,after so many decades, gotta have some surprises left. Really enjoyed all the action and callbacks Cary Joji Fukunaga fit in. A fitting finale — Monica Castillo (@mcastimovies) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE (2021) – Went into this one of the opinion that Craig's Bond films were a series of diminishing returns — I rank them in release order — but, uh, I guess I can't say that anymore. pic.twitter.com/kvUqo5L7Y4 — FakeRobHunter (@FakeRobHunter) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE is a pretty enthralling Bond adventure with entertaining set pieces and flavors of classic moments in the franchise that will make diehards happy. Surprisingly emotional at times too. It's an ambitious entry that gives Craig's tenure a well-earned sendoff. pic.twitter.com/McAkn76zDy — Josh Parham (@JRParham) September 28, 2021

Quite satisfied with No Time To Die – a heavy "end of an era" movie in many ways. Finally a compelling, complex Bond movie again that plays with intriguing ideas. But still a classic Bond – big sets, big stakes, big action, Russians, scientists, cars galore, beautiful locations. — Alex B. (@firstshowing) September 28, 2021

Wow – #NoTimeToDie is BIG. A relentless dash of action that manages to be both playful and contemplative. Like the hero himself, there are flaws and mistakes. But the film fully belongs to Daniel Craig, whose building narrative over five films comes full circle. pic.twitter.com/cwkjbGRJll — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE is very good. I'm more relieved than anything else. I was worried going in. It's somehow the silliest and most serious Daniel Craig outing. Mostly the former. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 28, 2021

No Time To Die is everything I wanted & more! A great farewell to Daniel Craig but honestly I wanted more Rami Malek! Yes it's long but whenever it felt like it was about to drag, it jumped right back in with adrenaline! Action packed from the start! Classic Bond! 🔥 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/Swuoh2o8Sd — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 28, 2021

#NoTimeToDie is the BIGGEST & BEST Bond film yet! Impressively crafted with stunning visuals & a script that recovers from early stumbles to deliver a boldly riveting final act, Cary Fukunaga & co. have created a enthralling send-off that may be the BEST blockbuster of the year! pic.twitter.com/WLvmkkGbpH — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE: Need more time to process, but I really liked it a lot — def better than Quantum & Spectre. It's #DanielCraig's most grounded and — dare I say it? — most intimate take on #JamesBond with a powerful, unexpected & very emotional payoff. Def worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/q5ladwndg0 — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) September 28, 2021

At the very least, it certainly sounds like we're going to have lots of conversations about this one as everyone has a chance to see it. And you know what? Good. It's been six years since we've been able to yell at each other about a new James Bond movie. Let's embrace it.