Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Cobra Kai, Roger Rabbit And Flight Of The Navigator
On the September 17, 2021, episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars, Cobra Kai, Roger Rabbit, and Flight of the Navigator.
In The News:
Peter (og Jeremy): Yes, There Could Be A Cobra Kai Extended Universe Now
Peter (og Jeremy): Flight Of The Navigator Remake Will Be Directed By Bryce Dallas Howard
Brad (og BJ): LG Introduces 325-Inch Television That Costs $1.7 Million, Guillotine Not Included
Peter (og Josh): Disneyland Ride Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin Is Getting An Overhaul
Brad: Star Wars: Visions Early Buzz: What Critics Are Saying About The New Anime Series
Brad (og Ryan): Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Show Will Feature F9 Star Sung Kang Wielding A Lightsaber
Brad: Boba Fett's Ship Explained: How Did He Get It And What's Going On With Its Name Change?
