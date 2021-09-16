Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Show Will Feature F9 Star Sung Kang Wielding A Lightsaber

One thing we know for sure is that Darth Vader is coming back to the "Star Wars" fold. Most interestingly, he will be played once again by Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequels, and Vader very briefly in "Revenge of the Sith." It appears Kang's character is sharing some scenes with Vader. Given how little we know, that is potentially interesting.

But the fact that his unnamed character has a lightsaber opens up a host of questions. The show takes place a decade after "Revenge of the Sith." Long after Order 66. There weren't that many Jedi left. Is Kang yet another Jedi we didn't know about? That is one possibility. But there are others as well.

For example: General Grievous. Not a Jedi, still had lots of lightsabers. Another more recent example is a character named Marchion Ro. He is, more or less, the main villain of Lucasfilm's massive "Star Wars: The High Republic" publishing initiative. While there is much to be said about Ro, he is most definitely not a Jedi. So we can't assume Kang's character is a Jedi. Which makes the lightsaber reveal all the more intriguing. Alas, we're left to speculate hopelessly and wildly for the time being.

Directed by Deborah Chow ("The Mandalorian), the cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2022.