Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Show Will Feature F9 Star Sung Kang Wielding A Lightsaber
To the surprise of nobody, Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping very quiet about the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. Ewan McGregor had to lie about it for years. They're not going to tell us anything. So, we're left to extrapolate what we can when some poor actors try to say nothing, while saying something, during press junkets. Luckily, Sung Kang recently spilled some tea during an interview. And it's substantial! Relatively speaking. His character, who does not yet have a name, is going to have a lightsaber!
Sung Kang Has a Lightsaber
.@sungkang and I chatted about how heâ€™s heading to a galaxy far, far away WITH HIS LIGHTSABER 😭 pic.twitter.com/RWursbZxuL— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) September 16, 2021
Reporter Ash Crossan recently shared a brief video on Twitter of an interview with Kang in honor of "F9." In that film, his character, named Han, made a return to the franchise. Speaking about "Obi-Wan Kenobi," he said the following:
"I used to dress up in the cheap K-Mart, plastic Halloween costumes, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Almost every single day from 8 to 13 years old, my friend and I would play pretend. We would make our own lightsabers out of toilet paper centers and stuff like that, and paper towel cardboard. To be able to be on set, and see Darth Vader, and see the Star Wars universe in front of me. Just as a fan, to be able to be part of that history is pretty amazing. I kept pinching myself to go, 'How did I end up here?' My character has a lightsaber. To go, 'It's not a toy.' Right? It's the real thing."
Let's Read Into These Comments
One thing we know for sure is that Darth Vader is coming back to the "Star Wars" fold. Most interestingly, he will be played once again by Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequels, and Vader very briefly in "Revenge of the Sith." It appears Kang's character is sharing some scenes with Vader. Given how little we know, that is potentially interesting.
But the fact that his unnamed character has a lightsaber opens up a host of questions. The show takes place a decade after "Revenge of the Sith." Long after Order 66. There weren't that many Jedi left. Is Kang yet another Jedi we didn't know about? That is one possibility. But there are others as well.
For example: General Grievous. Not a Jedi, still had lots of lightsabers. Another more recent example is a character named Marchion Ro. He is, more or less, the main villain of Lucasfilm's massive "Star Wars: The High Republic" publishing initiative. While there is much to be said about Ro, he is most definitely not a Jedi. So we can't assume Kang's character is a Jedi. Which makes the lightsaber reveal all the more intriguing. Alas, we're left to speculate hopelessly and wildly for the time being.
Directed by Deborah Chow ("The Mandalorian), the cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2022.