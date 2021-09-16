LG Introduces 325-Inch Television That Costs $1.7 Million, Guillotine Not Included

Back in the early 1990s, my dad won a newspaper sweepstakes and our family became the first on the block to own a front projection big screen TV. The thing weighed more than any human being in our family and there's a high probability I learned every curse word in the book listening to my dad and his buddies transport it downstairs. The front panel pulled out exposing a mirror for the three-color-projectors to combine and generate the image, it was absolutely unwatchable in daylight, and if the projectors were even slightly out of sync, the image would blur and look like trying to watch something in 3-D without glasses on. Despite it all, that TV was the height of luxury and a status symbol for my poor, Midwestern family.

Anyway, now you can buy a television that can turn your home into something out of Disney's Smart House, and all of us meager peasants with our paltry flat screens might as well start wearing barrels as clothing. Unless we win the lottery or someone like Jeff Bezos starts feeling mighty generous, the majority of us will forever live in the shadow of the unattainable wall-sized television.