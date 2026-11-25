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Following our extensive roster of physical media and books for movie and TV fans, we're wrapping up the 2026 /Film Holiday Gift Guide by taking a look at a bunch of toys, collectibles, and games pulling from the latest and most beloved films and TV shows.

Are you in the market for some cool action figures from Marvel and DC movies? Do you want some throwback toys from the likes of the "Star Wars," "Masters of the Universe," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Transformers" franchises? Are you still collecting Funko POPs? Do you need detailed figures of The Muppets? Are your kids still desperate for "KPop Demon Hunters" toys? Maybe it's time to get building with some incredible LEGO sets.

If action figures and collectibles aren't your thing, you may enjoy spending some time putting together some big puzzles from Theory 11, or logging into the latest video games based on movies and TV shows.

Cory Everett

Speaking of games, let's kick things off with a fun new holiday movie themed game called We Pitch You a Movie Christmas. Using cards with actors and story ideas, players go head-to-head pitching a wild new Christmas movie, and everyone else decides which one sounds the best. But there are other ways to play too!

MGA

Plus, since you like watching movies, don't miss out on the viral sensation that is MGA's Miniverse Real TV and Videos. These tiny toys have a working television that actually plays little VHS tapes, using real clips from movies and TV shows.

There's something for everyone!