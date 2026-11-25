/Film Holiday Gift Guide 2026: Cool Toys, Collectibles & Games For Movie & TV Fanatics
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Following our extensive roster of physical media and books for movie and TV fans, we're wrapping up the 2026 /Film Holiday Gift Guide by taking a look at a bunch of toys, collectibles, and games pulling from the latest and most beloved films and TV shows.
Are you in the market for some cool action figures from Marvel and DC movies? Do you want some throwback toys from the likes of the "Star Wars," "Masters of the Universe," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Transformers" franchises? Are you still collecting Funko POPs? Do you need detailed figures of The Muppets? Are your kids still desperate for "KPop Demon Hunters" toys? Maybe it's time to get building with some incredible LEGO sets.
If action figures and collectibles aren't your thing, you may enjoy spending some time putting together some big puzzles from Theory 11, or logging into the latest video games based on movies and TV shows.
Speaking of games, let's kick things off with a fun new holiday movie themed game called We Pitch You a Movie Christmas. Using cards with actors and story ideas, players go head-to-head pitching a wild new Christmas movie, and everyone else decides which one sounds the best. But there are other ways to play too!
Plus, since you like watching movies, don't miss out on the viral sensation that is MGA's Miniverse Real TV and Videos. These tiny toys have a working television that actually plays little VHS tapes, using real clips from movies and TV shows.
There's something for everyone!
Hasbro's Marvel, Star Wars, and Transformers action figures are always top notch
Hasbro's Marvel Legends line is aces, delivering figures inspired from the movies and TV shows. Plus, how about that holiday version of Spider-Man?
Avengers Doomsday
Deadpool & Wolverine
- Blade
- Cassandra Nova
- The Cavillrine
- Cowboypool
- Deadpool and Dogpool (Deluxe)
- Deadpool (X-Force Concept Art)
- Wolverine (Battle Damaged)
- Wolverine (Brown Suit)
- Wolverinepool (Concept Art)
- X-23
X-Men '97
Other Assorted Marvel Legends Figures
- Daredevil and Jessica Jones
- Green Goblin with Glider
- Hulk (Spider-Man: Brand New Day)
- The Punisher (MCU)
- Spider-Man (Brand New Day)
- Valentina Allegra de Fontaine & The Void
Meanwhile, the "Star Wars" Black Series figures give us 6-inch scale versions of the saga characters, which puts them ahead of The Vintage Collection for me.
This "Star Wars" Saga Collection Multi-Pack celebrates both of the trilogies that George Lucas created, with one figure representing each of the six movies.
"Star Wars" 50th Anniversary Pre-Orders
The Mandalorian and Grogu
- Colonel Ward
- Embo and Keibu
- Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios
- Grogu
- The Mandalorian & Grogu Deluxe
- The Mandalorian, Mercenary Guard Droid & STAP
- Rotta the Hutt (he's his own man)
Other Assorted "Star Wars" Figures
- Agen Kolar
- Anakin Skywalker (Padawan)
- Gar Saxon
- Geonosian Warrior
- Icarus
- Kyle Katarn
- Mandalorian Super Commando Kebris
Transformers
Hasbro's "Transformers" line is still going strong, especially its studio series. These were inspired by the 40th anniversary of "Transformers: The Movie," so that's cool.
Get building with LEGO sets perfect for movie and TV fans
LEGO sets offer hours of fun building time, and you're left with an awesome display-piece to show love for your favorite movies and TV shows. Here are the best from 2026.
Movies
- Back to the Future – Time Machine
- Buddy the Elf
- Cars – Lightning McQueen
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Fast and Furious – Dodge Charger R/T Car (Technic)
- Fast and Furious – Toyota Supra MK4
- 2 Fast 2 Furious – Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) (Technic)
- Godzilla
- Jurassic Park – Jeep Wrangler
- KPop Demon Hunters – Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird
- Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith
- Lord of the Rings – Sauron's Helmet
- Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots
TV Shows
- Downton Abbey
- Disney Theme Parks – Main Street USA
- One Piece – The Baratie Floating Restaurant
- One Piece – Garp's Marine Battleship
- One Piece – The Going Merry Pirate Ship
- Peanuts – Snoopy's Doghouse
- SpongeBob SquarePants – Bikini Bottom
- Star Trek – U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D
- Star Trek – U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge
- Wednesday – Nevermore Academy
- The X-Files
DC
- The Batman – Batmobile
- Batman & Robin – Batmobile
- Batman Returns – Batmobile
- Batman v Superman – Batmobile
- The Dark Knight – Batmobile Tumbler (Technic)
- The Joker – Wall Art
Marvel
- Avengers: Age of Ultron – Epic Battle (Hulk vs Hulkbuster)
- Avengers: Doomsday – New Avengers Tower
- Avengers: Doomsday – Epic Battle (Sentinel)
- Avengers: Doomsday – Quinjet
- Fantastic Four – HERBIE
- Marvel Skyline
- Marvel What If...? – Doctor Strange Supreme Sanctum Santorum
- Ravager Jumpsuit Groot
- SHIELD Helicarrier
- Spider-Man 3 – Epic Battle (Spider-Man vs Sandman and Venom)
Harry Potter
- Dumbledore's Office (Book Nook)
- Forbidden Forest – Expecto Patronum
- Harry's Privet Drive Escape
- Herbology Plants
- Hogsmeade Village
- Hogwarts Castle – East Wing
- Hogwarts Castle – Hospital Wing
- Knockturn Alley Wizarding Shops
- Ministry of Magic
Star Wars
DC Comics and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
McFarlane keeps digging into the movies and TV shows of DC Comics to deliver cool new action figures. Their Deluxe Theatrical Edition line of figures is awesome.
McFarlane's DC Comics Figures
- Batman 1989 – Batman
- Batman 1989 – Two-Face
- The Batman (Theatrical)
- Batman & Robin – Batgirl (Theatrical)
- Batman & Robin – Mr. Freeze (Theatrical)
- Batman Returns – Batman Unmasked (Theatrical)
- Batman Returns – Batmissile
- Batman Returns – Battle Damage Catwoman (Theatrical)
- Batman v Superman – Superman (Heat Vision)
- The Dark Knight – Batman
- The Dark Knight – Commissioner Gordon (Theatrical)
- The Dark Knight – Joker (Theatrical)
- The Dark Knight – Joker (Bank Robber)
- The Dark Knight Rises – Bane (Theatrical)
- Justice League – Batman (Theatrical)
- The Penguin (Theatrical)
- Shazam! – Mary Shazam
- Supergirl – Krem of the Yellow Hills
- Supergirl – Lobo
- Supergirl – Lobo's Spacehog
- Supergirl and Krypto (Theatrical)
- Supergirl and Puppy Krypto (Theatrical)
- Supergirl (The CW)
- Superman: The Movie – Clark Kent (Elite Edition)
- Superman Returns – Superman
However, Mattel is about to enter the DC Comics collectibles fray, and their first figure out of the gate is this "Batman: Hush"-inspired figure, complete with a rooftop diorama and Bat signal that creates moody mist to emulate Gotham City.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are still going strong too, both with retro action figures and new toys. They even have a collection of fun crossovers with G.I. Joe and Godzilla, inspired by the comic books.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey
TMNT x G.I. Joe
- AWE Shell-Striker with April O'Neill/Scarlett
- Donatello/Dial-Tone
- Kang/Destro
- Leonardo/Snake Eyes
- Michelangelo/Shipwreck
- Raphael/Roadblock
- Rocksteady/Buzzer
- Shredder/Cobra Commander
- Slash/Storm Shadow
- Turtle-Fly Copter
TMNT x Godzilla
Funko POPs keep on coming, and they've gotten better
Look, we still love Funko POPs, okay? And they've honestly only gotten better. Here are the best new ones.
Avengers: Doomsday
- Beast
- Cyclops
- Doctor Doom
- Gambit
- Magneto
- Mister Fantastic
- Namor
- Nightcrawler
- Sentinel
- Shang-Chi
- Steve Rogers
- Thor
- Yelena Belova
Battlestar Galactica
Breaking Bad
Doctor Who
Dune: Part Three
The Goonies
Halloween II
Harry Potter
The Karate Kid
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Pacific Rim
Star Trek
The Twilight Saga
X-Men '97
Other Movies and TV Shows
- An American Werewolf in London – David Kessler
- Avengers: Age of Ultron – Quicksilver, Vision with Mjolnir
- Carrie – Carrie (Bloody)
- Clayface – Matt Hagen
- Dexter – Dexter with Syringe
- Fargo – Gaear Grimsrud
- Flubber – Professor with Weebo, Flubber with Glasses
- Ghostbusters – Gozer
- The Iron Giant
- Jurassic Park – Visitor's Center (Nook)
- KPop Demon Hunters (4-Pack)
- Legend – Lord of Darkness
- Lord of the Rings – Sauron with Weapon
- The Lost Boys – Vampire Michael, Vampire David
- Obsession – Nikki
Miscellaneous toys, collectibles, and games
Here's a hodgepodge of toys and collectibles from various hit movies and franchises. Lots of good stuff here, folks!
Dune: Part Three
Invincible
KPOP Demon Hunters Figures/Dolls
Marvel
- Daredevil: Born Again Mask and Billy Club
- Iron Man Arc Rector – Proof That Tony Stark Has a Heart
- Iron Man Helmet
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mask
- Wolverine Mask
- X-Men '97 Cyclops Visor
Masters of the Universe
- Battlecat
- Evil-Lyn
- He-Man
- He-Man Power Sword LARP Stunt Prop Replica
- Man-at-Arms
- Ram Man and Fisto
- Skeletor
- Teela
- Teela Sword LARP Stunt Prop Replica
- Trap Jaw
- Tri-Klops
NECA
- Aliens – Ultimate Xenomorph Warrior
- DuckTales – Gizmoduck, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, Launchpad McQuack, Scrooge McDuck
- The Muppet Christmas Carol – Kermit and Robin as Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim
- The Muppets – Gonzo and Camilla
- Predator: Badlands – Dek (Bone Bison Armor), Thia and Bud
- Prey – Ultramate Feral Predator
- The Ren & Stimpy Show – Powdered Toast Man
- Scream – Ultramate Ghost Face
- Sesame Street – Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch
Ray Gunn
Star Wars
- Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Helmet
- Captain Enoch Helmet
- Electronic Thermal Detonator
- Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber
- Jango Fett Helmet
- Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber
- Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet
- Shaak Ti Legacy Lightsaber
Toy Story 5
Theory 11 Puzzles
- Avatar
- Avengers
- Elf
- Game of Thrones
- Harry Potter
- Lord of the Rings
- Spider-Man
- Star Wars
- Stranger Things
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Wicked
- Yellowstone
Video Games
- 007 First Light
- Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival
- Disney Afternoon Collection
- Dune: Awakening
- Halloween: The Game
- Invincible VS
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight